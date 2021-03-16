Popular dark comedy-drama series Killing Eve will end with Season 4.

AMC Networks announced in a press release Tuesday that the show will conclude with a fourth and final season on AMC and BBC America.

Season 4 will begin production this summer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The season will consist of eight episodes and premiere in 2022.

Killing Eve is based on the Villanelle book series by Luke Jennings. The show stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw, and has featured a different female head writer in each season.

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," Oh said. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

"Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for," Comer added. "Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

Laura Neal will serve as lead writer and showrunner in Season 4, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

In addition, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd. are developing a number of potential spinoffs to extend the Killing Eve universe.

"Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," AMC Networks president of original programming Dan McDermott said.

"We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."