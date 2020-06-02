Rapper and activist Killer Mike appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the speech he gave in Atlanta that went viral on social media.

Mike recently spoke in his hometown Atlanta about the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

Floyd, 46, was an unarmed black who died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by white police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Mike, in his Atlanta speech, called on all the officers involved to be arrested, for citizens to burn down systemic racism instead of buildings and called on citizens to take action by voting.

"All I said was purely in my heart," Mike told Colbert about the speech, which fellow musician T.I. talked him into doing.

"I just wanted to save the city," he continued. "I didn't want us to destroy what we have because hope exits here."

Mike's hip-hop group Run the Jewels, which he appears in alongside El-P, are set to release their fourth album on Friday.