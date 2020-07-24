Quibi released a trailer for their new series The Fugitive on Friday. Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook star in the new rendition premiering Aug. 3 on Quibi.

Holbrook plays an innocent man accused of a terrorist subway bombing. He's on the run from an agent (Sutherland) leading the manhunt.

The original series The Fugitive ran from 1963 to 1967. David Janssen played Dr. Richard Kimble, a man falsely accused of murdering his wife. Kimble eluded lawman Philip Gerard (Barry Morse) as he searched for the one armed man who did commit the murder.

A 1993 movie adaptation starred Harrison Ford as Kimble. Tommy Lee Jones won an Oscar for his role as Gerard. Jones reprised his role in a sequel, U.S. Marshals, hunting a new fugitive played by Wesley Snipes.

CBS attempted another The Fugitive series in 2000 with Tim Daly as Kimble and Mykelti Williamson as Gerard. It only lasted one season.

Quibi's The Fugitive invents new characters and a new fugitive situation. Sutherland calls Holbrook's character Mike Ferro. Sutherland plays Clay Bryce, not Gerard.

Nick Santora created this adaptation of The Fugitive. He also created Scorpion, the Prison Break spinoff Breakout Kings and Quibi's Most Dangerous Game. Stephen Hopkins directs The Fugitive which also stars Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, Glenn Howerton, Daniel David Stewart and Keilani Arellanes

Quibi streams its shows in segments of 10 minutes or less, with new episodes daily after the premiere on Aug. 3.