Kid Cudi says he had a stroke during his 2016 stint in rehab.

The 38-year-old singer, rapper and actor, born Scott Mescudi, discussed his stroke and recovery for the first time in the September issue of Esquire magazine.

Kid Cudi looked back on how he checked himself into rehab for "depression and suicidal urges" in 2016. He then shared how he had a stroke two weeks into his stay and was hospitalized.

The stroke affected Kid Cudi's speech and movement, and he spent the next few months in physical rehab. He said memorizing dialogue to audition for the Broadway play Lobby Hero in 2017 gave him hope for his recovery.

"I proved to myself that I could do it. I needed that at the time," the singer said. "I was happy. Like, damn, my brain is still strong. I don't lose something in that [expletive] that happened."

Kid Cudi now advocates for mental health and embraces being a role model for young people.

"I'm ready to wear those shoes and be a role model," the star said.

"It's a lot of pressure, but it keeps me alive. So I'll take it. It doesn't stress me out," he added. "It keeps me thinking, 'Nah, Scott. You gotta be here. Let old age take you out.'"

Kid Cudi and his music are the subject of the Amazon documentary A Man Named Scott, released on Prime Video in November.

The singer will release his eighth studio album, Entergalactic, on Sept. 30.