Kid Cudi has released a new song and music video for "Stars in the Sky," which will appear in upcoming sequel film Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Kid Cudi rides one of Dr Robotnik's spaceships and later teams up with Sonic and his sidekick Tails in the clip released on Friday.

The rapper and singer also stars in a series of animated sequences that pay homage to the classic, 2-D Sonic the Hedgehog video games.

Kid Cudi eventually enters into a big mech and takes out one of Dr. Robotnik's towering robots.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is racing to theaters on April 8. Ben Schwartz voices Sonic with Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails and Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles.