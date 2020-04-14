Kid Cudi has released a new song titled "Leader of the Delinquents," the rapper's first solo track in four years.

"Leader of the Delinquents" was released onto YouTube and music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Cloud, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer and Napster on Monday.

Kid Cudi last appeared on a 2018 collaboration album with Kanye West titled Kids See Ghosts. His last solo album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin,' was released in 2016.

"Leader of the Delinquents" is the first single from Kid Cudi's planned 2020 album Entergalactic. A release date for the album has not been announced.

Entergalactic will also be adapted into an animated music series that will appear on Netflix.

Kenya Barris (Black-ish) is producing the series which will feature Kid Cudi as a young man searching for love. New music from the album will be featured throughout the show.

Kid Cudi, outside of music, is set to star in comedy sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.