Rapper Kid Cudi paid tribute to late celebrities Chris Farley and Kurt Cobain during his performances as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old artist wore a T-shirt with Farley's face on it and a pea green cardigan when he sang "Tequila Shots."

Farley, an SNL player from 1990 to 1995, died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

During his band Nirvana's MTV Unplugged concert in 1993, Cobain wore a similar sweater to the one Cudi sported on SNL.

Cobain's garment sold for $334,000 at an auction in 2019.

Cudi also performed his song "Sad People" while wearing a floral dress similar to the one Cobain was photographed in for the 1993 cover of the British magazine, The Face.

Cobain fatally shot himself in 1994. He was 27.