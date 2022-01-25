The annual Governors Ball dropped its lineup, date, and pre-sale Tuesday for its annual NYC music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year the three-day event will return to its normal month of June after last year's iteration in September following cancellation the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 festival will be held from June 10-12 at Citi Field in Queens, New York, the Governors Ball announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Rapper Kid Cudi will headline the first day, followed by singer Halsey, and rapper J. Cole.

Along with the headliners, the lineup includes Migos, Louis the Child, Black Pumas, Roddy Rich, Diesel, also known as Shaquille O' Neal, Denzel Curry, Playboy Carti, and Soccer Mommy, among several others.

Tickets have gone on presale at Citibank with general sale starting Thursday at 12 p.m. EST.

A full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend the festival.