Kid Cudi details creation of rap name on 'Tonight Show'
UPI News Service, 12/16/2021
Kid Cudi discussed how he came up with his stage name while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
ADVERTISEMENT
"My first rap name when I first started when I was like 15 was Lil Scott. I just was a big fan of Lil Wayne at the time and we were close in age, so I was like, 'Oh, this is a young dude doing his thing. That's pretty cool.' So, it started off with Lil Scott," Kid Cudi said on Wednesday.
Kid Cudi then explained how he wanted his stage name to be more personal so he changed it to Kid Mesc, which uses the first half of his last name. Kid Cudi's real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.
"People kept confusing it and thinking I was saying like Kid Mess. So, that would really make me upset," he said.
Kid Cudi then settled on his now famous moniker as he started to record music and intros for mixtapes.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.