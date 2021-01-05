Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Kid Cosmic.

On Tuesday, the streaming service shared a trailer for the animated series, which is created by The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken.

Kid Cosmic follows the titular Kid, voiced by Jack Fisher, a 9-year-old boy who lives with his free-spirited grandpa in a sparsely populated town. The preview shows Kid Cosmic assemble a team of superheroes after discovering five cosmic rings of power in a wrecked spaceship.

Kid Cosmic's team includes a "teleporting teen," a "multiplying old man" and a "giant little girl."

"Meet Kid Cosmic, a young boy whose dreams of becoming a superhero come true ... but he soon quickly realizes that being a hero is really hard," Netflix tweeted.

McCracken said Monday on Twitter that the show's backgrounds are one of his favorite parts of the series.

"The Kid Cosmic backgrounds are one of my favorite parts of the show. @mobblele was one of the first artists we hired and she was instrumental in defining the bg palettes and bg painting style for the series," he wrote.

Kid Cosmic premieres Feb. 2 on Netflix.