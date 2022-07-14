Khloe Karashian's publicist said the reality TV star is expecting her second child via surrogate."We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's representative told People.com Wednesday."Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the publicist added. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."Kardashian, 38, said on the now canceled docu-series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that she was looking into surrogacy because she was at high risk for miscarriage.UsMagazine.com and E! Online reported Kardashian's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, is the baby's father.The media reports said the surrogate was already pregnant when Thompson welcomed a child with another woman in December.He and Kardashian are not back together again as a couple.Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.