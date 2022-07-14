Khloe Karashian's publicist said the reality TV star is expecting her second child via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's representative told People.com Wednesday. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the publicist added. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family." Kardashian, 38, said on the now canceled docu-series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," that she was looking into surrogacy because she was at high risk for miscarriage. UsMagazine.com and E! Online reported Kardashian's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson, is the baby's father. The media reports said the surrogate was already pregnant when Thompson welcomed a child with another woman in December. He and Kardashian are not back together again as a couple. Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018. She and her family currently star on "The Kardashians," a new docu-series that premiered on Hulu earlier this year.