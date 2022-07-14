Khloe Karashian's publicist said the reality TV star is expecting her second child via surrogate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," Kardashian's representative told People.com Wednesday.

"Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," the publicist added.

"We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian, 38, said on the now canceled docu-series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," that she was looking into surrogacy because she was at high risk for miscarriage.

UsMagazine.com and E! Online reported Kardashian's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson , is the baby's father.

The media reports said the surrogate was already pregnant when Thompson welcomed a child with another woman in December.

He and Kardashian are not back together again as a couple.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, in April 2018.

She and her family currently star on "The Kardashians," a new docu-series that premiered on Hulu earlier this year.