Khloe Kardashian says sister Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday getaway was a "beautiful" experience.

The 36-year-old television personality responded to backlash on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Kim surprised family and friends by taking them on a tropical vacation for her birthday.

Kim came under fire this week after sharing photos from the lavish trip on social media. On Ellen, Khloe acknowledged people's "frustrations" about the trip while so many are struggling.

"I did hear that people were upset ... This year is a frustrating year, I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody," she said. "But also, it's her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."

Khloe said resort employees and locals were "grateful" for their business.

"So many people said that we were their first party or guests that they've had in months, and what it's done for them to be able to pay their bills or do stuff for their family," she said. "Just hearing those messages while we were there, we felt really good."

In addition, Khloe said the group followed COVID-19 safety precautions and conducted themselves in "the safest way" possible.

"It was such a beautiful experience, and I want Kim to focus on just how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody," she said. "I don't want [backlash] to overshadow all the greatness that happened."

Kim, who turned 40 on Oct. 21, shared photos from the trip Tuesday on Instagram.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," the star captioned the post.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is," she added.

Khloe, Kim and their family came to fame on the E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will end with a 20th and final season. On Ellen, Khloe discussed the possibility of her starring on a potential spinoff.

"I never say never, because it's gotten me in trouble before. I just think we all need a little break and see where life takes us," she said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is in the midst of its 19th season. E! released a clip from a new episode Wednesday that shows Khloe confirming she previously had COVID-19.