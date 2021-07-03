Filmmaker Kevin Smith has shared the first official trailer for his upcoming animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

"THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE UNIVERSE starts now! See the story trailer for our @MastersOfficial #REVELATION animated series, only on @netflix July 23rd! (Please send lots of love to our @powerhouseanim directors @PatrickStannard & @ProbablyAcon for all the Powerful visuals!)" Smith tweeted Friday, along with the 2-minute preview.

Set to debut on Netflix July 23, the show is based on the popular Mattel line of action figures.

Smith is the showrunner and executive producer.

The series will feature the voice talents of Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer, Susan Eisenberg, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson and Kevin Conroy.

"The war for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago," a synopsis said.

"After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

Revelation is a sequel to the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which aired from 1983 to 1985.

