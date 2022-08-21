Ben Affleck's longtime friends and frequent collaborators -- Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes -- doffed their trademark casual attire and got dressed up to attend Affleck's fancy wedding to Jennifer Lopez this weekend.

"For those who say "He always wears the same outfit..." @JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up. This is as formal as I've been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7," Smith, 52, captioned a photo of the group in all white clothing.

Smith -- who is known for his signature ensemble of sports jersey or graphic T-shirt, jean shorts, sneakers and baseball cap -- wore a variation on the outfit of white shorts, jacket, vest, sneakers and baseball cap.

Mewes, 48, who is usually seen in jeans, T-shirts and sneakers, wore white pants and a button-down shirt for the event, and the stars' wives looked lovely in white dresses.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, who co-starred in Smith's 2004 movie Jersey Girl, officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month in a small, private service, but exchanged vows again in front of family and friends at a lavish affair Saturday at Affleck's estate in Georgia.

People.com said Lopez wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a long, flowing train and veil, while Affleck chose a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants for the occasion.

Podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which included both Lopez's and Affleck's children from their previous marriages.

Affleck's best friend Matt Damon was also in attendance.

Since the 1990s, Affleck and Damon have appeared with Smith and Mewes in Smith's movies Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith also wrote and directed the films.

Affleck and Damon also won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for penning Good Will Hunting, in which they also starred. They acted together in School Ties and The Last Duel.