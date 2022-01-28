Kevin James discussed his new Netflix film Home Team and his role as football coach Sean Payton while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Home Team, which premieres on Netflix Friday, follows Payton after he was suspended by the NFL. Payton used that time to coach his 12-year-old son's football team.

"He reconnected with his son and he brought them all the way to the championship game and he lost the championship but it was an amazing year. He says it was the best year of football in his life because he connected with his son," James said on Thursday.

"I disagree with him because he won a Super Bowl, it's pretty cool. Let's be honest, right? The kid's great but that's second place," he joked.

James also discussed how he was inspired by Payton to star in a local production of Oliver with his kids. James portrayed Fagin in the play.

"I didn't know how involved it was. It's the hardest I've ever worked for anything in my career. I'm honest," James said.

The interview ended with James and Fallon getting into a comedic argument that involved throwing furniture and other items at each other, even though James was conducting the interview virtually.