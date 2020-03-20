Kevin Hart tells Ellen DeGeneres he is working on stand-up, going gray
UPI News Service, 03/20/2020
Comedian Kevin Hart is working on his stand-up act at home while he and his family are social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellen DeGeneres -- whose eponymous talk show is on hiatus because of the viral outbreak -- shared a video chat with Hart on Thursday on Instagram.
DeGeneres is seen lounging on the patio at her home with her dogs and calling Hart to see what he is doing now that theaters, theme parks and entertainment venues are closed and film and TV productions have shut down.
"I'm living the dream," Hart told DeGeneres, adding he has been spending a lot of time with his wife and children, who are home because schools are closed.
"I've been performing for my family. I'm working on my set here in the house. I've been bombing a lot. Nobody's laughing."
Hart also pointed out his hair is turning grey in spots because his barber's shop is closed.
