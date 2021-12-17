Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg are set to say goodbye to the past year with Peacock's 2021 and Done special, which arrives on Dec. 28.

The duo will offer an edgy, insightful and comedic retrospective on 2021 and tackle subjects such as politics, pop culture, social media, sports and space billionaires.

Hart and Snoop Dogg will also cover some of the biggest stories of the year and highlight less covered moments.

Hart and Snoop Dogg poke fun at ESPN's Stephen A. Smith working out with a trainer in a teaser for the special.

Other celebrity guests set to appear include Mark Cuban, DJ D-Nice, DL Hughley, Loni Love, Killer Mike, William Shatner and Michael Strahan.