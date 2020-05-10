Actor and comedian Kevin Hart announced on Instagram Sunday that his pregnant wife Eniko is expecting a girl.

"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine....We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable....We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey," Hart captioned two backyard family photos in which Eniko shows off her baby bump and wears a pink sash.

She shared the same pictures on her Instagram account.

"OH BABY, it's a little lady. This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same. I could've sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for," she wrote. "Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can't you tell, look at Zo.) Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we're so anxious to meet her."

Hart announced his wife was pregnant in March.

The couple are already the parents of a 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash.

Kevin has a 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Kevin recently has been social distancing at home with his family during the coronavirus pandemic.