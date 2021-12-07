Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and more discussed ABC's Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life special while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel also serves as an executive producer on the special, which will offer reenactments of the classic sitcoms. The late night host recalled how he asked Hart to portray Arnold on Diff'rent Strokes five years ago. Arnold was originally portrayed by Gary Coleman.

"We are so in sync, we're so pumped up. It's live so anything can happen. It's just about being prepared, knowing the material and just being one," Hart said, while he faced the wrong camera.

Union noted that she contacted Kim Fields, the actress who originally portrayed Tootie on Facts of Life, in order to receive her blessing. Union was also wearing her Tootie wig.

"I didn't want to mess up the legacy," Union said.

Aniston said that she went to see a taping of Facts of Life while growing up in Los Angeles that featured George Clooney. Aniston is portraying Blair, originally played by Lisa Whelchel, with Hahn as Jo, originally played by Nancy McKeon.

Kimmel said that Aniston and Hahn kept laughing at each other during rehearsals.

"We can't make eye contact right now," Hahn joked.

ABC's Diff'rent Strokes, Facts of Life special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.