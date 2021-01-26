Kevin Hart lands role in 'Borderlands' opposite Cate Blanchett
UPI News Service, 01/26/2021
Lionsgate announced Tuesday that Kevin Hart has landed a role in its upcoming film, Borderlands.
ADVERTISEMENT
"This cast is getting wild. please join me in welcoming @Kevinhart4real to the @borderlands fam!" the movie studio's Twitter feed said.
Hart also celebrated the news with a tweet.
"This is a BIG one....So excited to be working with Cate Blanchett & Eli Roth on such an amazing project. Borderlands .....Wooooooow. God is gooooooood!!!!! Let's goooooooo," the actor and comedian posted.
Roth is directing the movie from a script by Craig Mazin.
Based on the popular video game of the same name, it is a space western that follows the Vault Hunters on the distant planet Pandora.
Roth previously collaborated with Blanchett on his 2018 film The House with a Clock in Its Walls.
Hart's credits include the Jumanji, Ride Along and Secret Life of Pets franchises.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.