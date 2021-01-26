Lionsgate announced Tuesday that Kevin Hart has landed a role in its upcoming film, Borderlands.

"This cast is getting wild. please join me in welcoming @Kevinhart4real to the @borderlands fam!" the movie studio's Twitter feed said.

Hart also celebrated the news with a tweet.

"This is a BIG one....So excited to be working with Cate Blanchett & Eli Roth on such an amazing project. Borderlands .....Wooooooow. God is gooooooood!!!!! Let's goooooooo," the actor and comedian posted.

Roth is directing the movie from a script by Craig Mazin.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, it is a space western that follows the Vault Hunters on the distant planet Pandora.

Roth previously collaborated with Blanchett on his 2018 film The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Hart's credits include the Jumanji, Ride Along and Secret Life of Pets franchises.