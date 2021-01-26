Yellowstone and Let Him Go star Kevin Costner has joined the lineup for the 10th anniversary Outlaws & Legends Music Fest at the Back Porch of Texas in Abilene.

"We are beyond thrilled and feel super fortunate to have Kevin Costner and Modern West on our stage March 19," event organizer Mark Powell said in a statement Tuesday.

Powell and Deana Carter with The Hamiltons are also on the bill for opening night.

The March 20 headliner is singer-songwriter Randy Houser. Kevin Fowler, Lee Roy Parnell, Jaime Richards, Curtis Grimes, Jerrod Medulla and Della Rose are to perform, as well.

A portion of each Outlaws & Legends ticket sold is intended to benefit the non-profit childcare facility Ben Richey's Boys Ranch.

COVID-19 protocols will be observed in an effort to protect event patrons, artists and staff.

Willie Nelson was originally scheduled to take the stage at the festival, but canceled as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Willie and team have let us know that they hope to join us for a future festival, and we look forward to welcoming them," Powell said.