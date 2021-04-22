Kevin Can F**k Himself, a new series starring Annie Murphy, is coming to AMC in June.

The network said in a press release Thursday that the dark comedy series will have a two-episode premiere June 13 on AMC+ and June 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.

Subsequent episodes will start streaming on AMC+ one week ahead of their airings Sundays on AMC.

Kevin Can F**k Himself centers on Allison McRoberts (Murphy), the prototypical sitcom wife. The series follows Allison after she finally wakes up to -- and revolts against -- the injustices in her life.

"Kevin Can F**k Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: 'who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?'" an official description reads.

Mary Hollis Inboden co-stars as Allison's neighbor Patty O'Connor, Eric Peterson as Allison's husband Kevin McRoberts, Alex Bonifer as Kevin's best friend, Brian Howe as Kevin's father and Raymond Lee as Sam Park, a person who has history with Allison.

The new series is created by Valerie Armstrong and is executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack. Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Murphy is best known for playing Alexis Rose on the CBC series Schitt's Creek, which ended in April 2020 after six seasons.