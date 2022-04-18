Kevin Bacon and Farrah Mackenzie are joining the cast of Sam Esmail's Netflix film Leave the World Behind.

Deadline, Variety and TheWrap confirmed the additions of Bacon and Mackenzie on Monday. They join a cast that includes Julia Roberts Mahershala Ali and Myha'la Herrold.

The film is based on Rumaan Alam's novel about a family vacation on Long Island that is interrupted by two strangers bearing news of a mysterious blackout. As the threat grows more imminent, both families must decide how to survive the potential crisis.

Esmail, the creator of Mr. Robot, will write the adaptation of Alam's novel and direct. He also is producing Leave the World Behind with Chad Hamilton through their Esmail Corp, alongside Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill for Red Om Films.

Executive producers are Higher Ground's Tonia Davis, Esmail Corp's Nick Krishnamurthy, Danny Stillman and Alam.

Bacon, an Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, currently stars on Showtime's City on a Hill. His recent film credits include You Should Have Left and Patriots Day.

Mackenzie stars on the CBS sitcom United States of Al and previously appeared on Amazon's Utopia. She also featured in Steve Soderbergh's 2017 film Logan Lucky.