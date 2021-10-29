Grandson is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old singer and musician released a single and music video for the song "Drop Dead" featuring Kesha and Travis Barker on Friday.

The "Drop Dead" video follows a fuzzy monster as they get fired from their job, get into a bar fight and then find love at a support meeting. It also shows Grandson, Kesha and Barker performing.

Grandson co-wrote the song with Barker and guitarist and producer Kevin Hissink in 2020. The song is "about making peace with the fact that things don't always end like the movies," the singer said in a statement.

"Being brave and standing for what you believe won't always end looking the way you hope it will, with the crowd cheering and the end credits rolling. Accept my inevitable shortcomings, deal with the imperfections of life, and get to work being the best version of yourself," he added.

"Drop Dead" will appear on the deluxe edition of Grandson's album Death of an Optimist. Grandson originally released the album in December 2020.