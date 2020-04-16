GLAAD will host a live stream event April 26 featuring performances from Kesha and Melissa Etheridge.

The organization shared plans in a press release Thursday for Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, an event for the LGBTQ community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The stream will feature performances, interviews and video messages from several stars.

Special guests include Adam Lambert, Dan Levy, Sharon Stone, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Bebe Rexha, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Mui±oz, Sean Hayes and Tatiana Maslany.

The stream will take place April 26 at 8 p.m. ET on GLAAD's YouTube page channel and Facebook Live. The event will highlight the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and relay support for the community and people living with HIV at this time.

The stream will raise funds for Centerlink and LGBTQ community centers.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people could be isolating in homes that are not affirming, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said.

"So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country, and during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work," she added.

In March, GLAAD canceled its GLAAD Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles following the COVID-19 outbreak. The organization is working to reschedule the events for later this year.

Kesha is also slated to perform Friday on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. She released her fourth studio album, High Road, in January.