Kerry Washington was the special guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke with her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Reese Witherspoon about how her company Hello Sunshine has earned 18 Emmy nominations.

Hello Sunshine is the studio behind Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, HBO's Big Little Lies and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show.

"I think sometimes we're the forward facing ones but you don't know, there's so many people that work behind-the-scenes. So I'm so happy for my team and my company. They worked so hard to get us here and it's a great thing to be able to put out stuff that you're proud of," Witherspoon said.

Washington mentioned how Witherspoon sold personalized banana clips in the third grade and related it to how she is a successful businesswoman and producer today. Witherspoon said she got in trouble for selling the clips after she spilled ink from her paint pen onto her desk.

"I love that even though you got in trouble, that entrepreneurial spirit didn't die. You stayed in that like side hustle, I'm gonna make it happen, I'm gonna take over the world from my tiny desk to my 18 nominations," Washington said.

"I've always been curious and interested about business. I've always been wanting to change systems and learn how things work. Even when I was little. I can't turn it off either, sometimes I'm like can I just turn this off. I have like a million ideas every week too and I'm like some of them aren't that good," Witherspoon replied.

Washington also honored a whole family of nurses from Dallas as part of the show's weekly #HealthCareHero segment.

The family's favorite artist, Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, also joined in and surprised the family.

The Ginigeme family was gifted $5,000 each and a Roomba vacuum from iRobot.

The Emmy Awards are set to take place on Sept. 20. Kimmel, who has taken a break from his late night show to spend time with his family, will be hosting the awards ceremony.