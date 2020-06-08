Kerry Washington says it was a "privilege and delight" to direct the penultimate episode of Insecure Season 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 43-year-old actress, director and producer celebrated the show's emphasis on black "joy" and "humanity" in an Instagram post Sunday after the episode aired on HBO.

Insecure is created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore and stars Rae, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji. The series follows two best friends, Issa (Rae) and Molly (Orji), while exploring social and racial issues.

Washington shared a slideshow of photos and videos of herself on the Insecure set.

"I have been a huge fan of Insecure since the jump," the star wrote. "This is a show that showcases our full humanity. Our beautiful joys and struggles. Our culture, our neighborhoods. Our rich alive blackness. To direct this show was a privilege and delight!"

"I'm so proud to be part of the @insecurehbo family. The world needs more #MomentsOfBlackJoy right now. I think we did that AND more," she said. "I hope you'll watch, and I hope you laugh. Or cry. Or blush. Or scream. Whatever you need to do. We're all out here."

Washington also posted a photo on Twitter of herself with her dad, Earl Washington, who had a cameo in the episode.

"The featured background artist credits continue... who caught this guy on @insecurehbo tonight?" she wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Washington announced in November that she would be directing an episode of the show. She shared the news in a video that shows her rapping in front of a mirror.

Washington previously directed episodes of SMILF and Scandal. She starred as Olivia Pope on Scandal, which ended in 2018 after seven seasons on ABC.

Insecure was renewed in May for Season 5. The Season 4 finale will air Sunday.