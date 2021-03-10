Kermit the Frog -- dressed as a snail and voiced by puppeteer Matt Vogel -- was the first celebrity eliminated from Season 5 of The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

He got the boot after singing "You Make My Dreams (Come True)" by Hall and Oates.

"You know it's as they say," Kermit said after his identity was revealed. "It's not easy being green, but sometimes it's even harder being a snail."

Niecy Nash is filling in as host since the show's usual emcee, Nick Cannon, was battling the coronavirus when the episode was taped.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke returned for another season as judges.