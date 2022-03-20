Rapper Kanye West -- who has been attacking on social media celebrities like Trevor Noah, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson -- will not perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony as he had planned.

West's representative confirmed the development to Variety and E! News on Saturday.

The Grammys gala, which honors excellence in music, is to take place April 3 in Los Angeles. West is up for five awards this year.

West had not yet been announced as a performer for the event, but his publicist told media outlets he had been booked and was dropped because of his online behavior.

NBC reported West's ouster came after he was suspended from Instagram last week for 24 hours for making disparaging remarks about Noah, who is set to host the Grammys.

Neither West nor The Recording Academy, which presents the prizes, have publicly commented on the situation.

But rapper The Game defended West in an Instagram post Friday.

"The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn't know it was coming," The Game wrote.

"Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye's account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions," he added. "We'll just say it's all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially."

The New York Post said an online petition is also circulating by detractors who don't want West to headline the 2022 edition of the Coachella Music Festival.