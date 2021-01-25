Kenya Moore says she wishes she would have "distanced" herself from Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Apollo Nida.

The 50-year-old television personality discussed her drama with Nida, the ex-husband of her former RHOA co-star Phaedra Parks, during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

In Season 7, Nida apologized to Moore for saying she once offered him oral sex, a lie that sparked a feud between Moore and Parks. Moore addressed the situation on WWHL while playing a game of "Feud for Thought" where she was asked if she regrets past feuds.

Moore said she "absolutely" wishes she had handled the situation with Nida and Parks differently.

"I could have just distanced myself from Apollo altogether, not been so chummy-chummy. Especially when it bothered his wife," she said.

Moore gave an update on the status of her friendship with Parks, saying they are "cordial" today.

"Honestly, we don't have a relationship, but we've been on each other's social media and we've made jokes and stuff. So I think it's pretty cordial," she said.

Moore also addressed her feud with actress Vivica A. Fox. The pair initially clashed during The Celebrity Apprentice Season 14, with Moore later apologizing to Fox for her part in the tensions.

"I haven't heard back. Well, actually, no," Moore said. " Claudia Jordan told me that [Fox] did receive it and she's just not ready yet, and I respect that. People have to be ready to receive an apology, so I'm hoping that she'll accept it.

"I really do like Vivica, before any of the drama, and like I said, I think she's a great person," she added.

On WWHL, Moore also rated her past shady comments on RHOA.