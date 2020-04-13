Kenya Moore says she's "getting along" well with her estranged husband, Marc Daly.

The 49-year-old television personality gave an update on her marriage to Daly during Sunday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Moore and Daly married in June 2017 and have a 17-month-old daughter, Brooklyn. The pair split in September but have since spent time together as a family.

Moore said she and Daly are on good terms but are not self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moore is living in Georgia, while Daly is in New York taking care of his restaurant.

"We're not together being quarantined because when everything happened he was in New York," Moore said. "Now he's just trying to keep his restaurant alive."

"We're actually getting along better than probably shortly after we got married," she added. "It's just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements, and he's been really sweet and caring, thoughtful. It's like, wow. This is the man I married."

Moore confirmed she still keeps Daly's clothes in her closet at home.

"They are still in the closet, yes," she said. "He has been here. He has stayed here when he comes to town, so his clothes are still there. I did start to box them up and then in his true fashion, he came back and was like, 'I don't want to break up. I want to work on our marriage.'"

Moore said Daly wants to work on their marriage and "be a better person." She herself is open to the idea of giving their relationship another chance.

"I think when you're married you have to try everything to stay together," Moore said. "Right now, yeah, if he's going to be a changed person, yes. if he's going to be the Marc that you've seen, no."

Moore previously said on WWHL in February that she and Daly are in "a good place." Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Moore and Daly had reunited several times to spend time together as a family.

On Sunday's episode of WWHL, Moore and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Eva Marcille also weighed in on NeNe Leakes' desire for Kim Zolciak to return to the Bravo series. The pair said they were "confused" by Leakes wanting Zolciak on the show.

"I just don't put any energy into the things she says or does," Moore said of Leakes. "I mean, she's just an idiot to me and just very low brow and has zero class and no brain at all."