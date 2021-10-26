Reality TV personality Kenya Moore and her professional partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 on Monday night.

The pair will dance together for a final time on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning America.

Former Spice Girl Melanie C, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire previously exited the contest.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; WWE icon The Miz; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.