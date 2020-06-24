Kenya Barris appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed how he is developing a Juneteenth musical with Pharrell.

Barris said on Tuesday he will be executive producing the play with Pharrell who will handle the music. The plan is to release the project on Netflix by next Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, marks the true end of slavery across the United States in 1865. The holiday marks the day when enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that they were free, two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the United States in 1863.

"I feel like, you know, the notion of people understanding that slavery is the recessive scar that all of us, black, white, whatever. Asian, Latinx like we all as Americans, it's the thing that we all share," Barris said.

"There's never been an apology for slavery. There's never been anything that said slavery was legally wrong. Greatest human atrocity in like, you know, modern history. And so I feel like the idea of celebrating that from an American standpoint, might really start to help the healing. So it's something really important to me," he continued.

Barris also discussed how his 21-year-old daughter Kaleigh got COVID-19 after going to Miami for her birthday.

"I want people to know like it can happen to anyone. I pray that she's gonna be okay," Barris said.