Country music singer Kenny Chesney is going on tour in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old recording artist shared plans Monday for his Here and Now stadium tour.

"I'm so excited to finally be able to say we're bringing the music back to the road in 2022 with @danandshay, @olddominionmusic and @carlypearce," Chesney wrote on Instagram.

The Here and Now tour begins April 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., and ends Aug. 27 in Foxboro, Mass. Chesney will be joined by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce as opening acts.

"No matter who you are, someone who's been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that's gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long," Chesney said in a statement.

Chesney released his 19th studio album, Here and Now, in May 2020. The album features the singles "Tip of My Tongue," "Here and Now," "Happy Does" and "Knowing You."

Here's the full list of dates for the Here and Now tour:

April 23, 2022 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

April 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

May 7 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium

May 14 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field

May 21 - Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 28 - Nashville at Nissan Stadium

June 4 - Dallas at AT&T Stadium

June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field

June 18 - Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field

June 25 - Chicago at Soldier Field

July 2 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead

July 9 - Bozeman, Mont., at Bobcat Stadium

July 12-13 - Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 16 - Seattle at CenturyLink Field

July 23 - Inglewood, Calif., at Sofi Stadium

July 30 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 6 - Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 13 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

Aug. 18 - Columbus, Ohio, at Historic Crew Stadium

Aug. 20 - Detroit at Ford Field

Aug. 26-27 - Foxboro, Mass., at Gillette Stadium