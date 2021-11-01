The 53-year-old recording artist shared plans Monday for his Here and Now stadium tour.
"I'm so excited to finally be able to say we're bringing the music back to the road in 2022 with @danandshay, @olddominionmusic and @carlypearce," Chesney wrote on Instagram.
The Here and Now tour begins April 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., and ends Aug. 27 in Foxboro, Mass. Chesney will be joined by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce as opening acts.
"No matter who you are, someone who's been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that's gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long," Chesney said in a statement.
Chesney released his 19th studio album, Here and Now, in May 2020. The album features the singles "Tip of My Tongue," "Here and Now," "Happy Does" and "Knowing You."
Here's the full list of dates for the Here and Now tour:
April 23, 2022 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
April 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium
May 7 - St. Louis, Mo., at Busch Stadium
May 14 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field
May 21 - Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 28 - Nashville at Nissan Stadium
June 4 - Dallas at AT&T Stadium
June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field
June 18 - Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field
June 25 - Chicago at Soldier Field
July 2 - Kansas City, Mo., at Geha Field at Arrowhead
July 9 - Bozeman, Mont., at Bobcat Stadium
July 12-13 - Stateline, Nev., at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
July 16 - Seattle at CenturyLink Field
July 23 - Inglewood, Calif., at Sofi Stadium
July 30 - Denver, Colo., at Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 6 - Minneapolis at US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 - Columbia, Md., at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 13 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
Aug. 18 - Columbus, Ohio, at Historic Crew Stadium
