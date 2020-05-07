Kenny Chesney is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old country music star released a video Wednesday for his song "We Do."

The video features footage of Chesney's fans, known as No Shoes Nation, as the singer performs across the country.

"We Do" appears on Chesney's new album, Here and Now, released last week.

Chesney called his fans "the greatest group" of people in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"If people could see what we see from that stage, from the golf carts swooping through the parking lots, the top of the stadiums and everywhere else, they'd know why you, #noshoesnation, are the greatest group of passionate, loud, awesome people in the world!" he wrote.

Chesney thanked fans for their support in an accompanying video. He explained how he wanted the "We Do" video to reflect his connection with his audience.

"I wanted to have a video, that truly tried -- I didn't know if I could do it or not -- that truly tried to wrap its arms around No Shoes Nation and my audience and our connection," Chesney said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Here and Now is Chesney's first album since Songs for the Saints, released in 2018. The album also features the single "Tip of My Tongue."