Kenneth Tsang, a veteran Hong Kong actor who has also starred in Rush Hour 2 and other films, has died at the age of 86.

Tsang was found dead Wednesday at the Kowloon Hotel in Hong Kong that is used for quarantine following overseas travel.

No cause of death has been announced. Tsang was quarantining following a trip to Singapore and tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The actor's career spanned over 65 years with Tsang having over 220 film credits including classic kung fu movies.

Tsang began with appearances in 1955's The Feud and 1956's Who Isn't Romantic?.

Tsang collaborated often with filmmaker John Woo and starred in 1986's A Better Tomorrow, 1987's A Better Tomorrow 2, opposite Chow Yun-fat and Leslie Cheung in 1991's Once a Thief and made his Hollywood debut opposite Chow Yun-fat again in 1998's The Replacement Killers.

Other film roles include 2001's Rush Hour 2 where he played a Hong Kong police captain, 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day where he played a North Korean general and 2005's Memoirs of a Geisha.