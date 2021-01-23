Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh has signed on to play British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new drama series, This Sceptred Isle, for Sky TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Winterbottom is to write and direct the five-part project, which is to premiere in the fall.

"The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever," Winterbottom said in a statement.

"A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. Our series weaves together countless true stories -- from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country -- chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus."

Winterbottom's credits include The Trip, Welcome to Sarajevo, A Mighty Heart, 24 Hour Party People and The Road to Guantanamo.

Branagh was most recently seen in Tenet, Murder on the Orient Express and Dunkirk.