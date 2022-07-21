George Clooney, Gladys Knight and other performers will receive Kennedy Center Honors in 2022.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced five new honorees in a press release Thursday.

Clooney, an actor and filmmaker; Knight, a legendary soul, gospel, R&B and pop singer; contemporary Christian and pop singer Amy Grant; composer, conductor and educator Tania Leon; and Irish rock band U2 will be recognized this year.

Honors recipients are chosen for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts, including music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures and television.

"The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards because it recognizes not just once performance, album or film, but esteems an artist's cumulative body of work and influence over many decades. This level of distinction if important. Through this holistic viewpoint, each year's Honorees add another layer to the complex and inspiring collage of artists that together tell the story of our collective contribution to global culture," Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter said in a statement.

Dune+Dusted will executive produce the Honors ceremony, which will take place Dec. 4 at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

The event will air as a two-honor primetime special on CBS at a later date and will also be able to stream on Paramount+.

Honorees typically attend a reception at the White House ahead of the ceremony, and an event the night prior hosted by the secretary of state.