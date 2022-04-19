Kendrick Lamar has announced that he will be releasing a new album titled Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on May 13.

Lamar made the announcement on Monday by responding to a tweet that said he was retired. The rapper then linked to a website, oklama.com.

The website contained a message from Lamar that gave the album title and release date.

"All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only," Lamar's message says.

Lamar last released the album Damn in April 2017 and curated the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther, which was released in February 2018.