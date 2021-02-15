Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are making their romance Instagram official.

The 25-year-old model and television personality and 24-year-old professional basketball player appeared in their first photos as a couple Sunday on Valentine's Day.

Jenner shared a photo on Instagram Stories of herself covering her face and laughing as Booker lies on top of her on a countertop. She captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Booker also shared a video of Jenner playing with his dog at sunset and a photo of himself snuggling with Jenner and his dog on a blanket outside. He captioned the photo with an orange heart emoji.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appeared in their first photos as a couple following dating rumors. Photo by dbook/Instagram Stories

Jenner and Booker were first linked in April when they took a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona together, according to People. The pair were frequently spotted together over the summer but did not publicly confirm their romance.

"She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him, and she's happy to be with him right now," a source told E! News in August.

Us Weekly said in August that Jenner and Booker are taking their relationship slow.

"They are just having fun with each other," a source said. "It's easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family."

Jenner was previously linked to NBA players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. She also dated One Direction singer Harry Styles, and appeared with the singer on The Late Late Show in 2019.

Jenner and her family will appear in a 20th and final season of the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres in March. Booker is a shooting guard and small forward for the Phoenix Suns basketball team.