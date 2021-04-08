Corden, on Wednesday, mentioned how Thompson started his career at a young age and asked how he turned out so normal.
"My momma don't play that. That's the easiest way I can sum that up. I am very close my family you know and my mother was very strict on education and manners and things like that. She kept a sharp eye on the old boy," the comedian said.
Thompson stated that his mother would drive from Atlanta to Los Angeles by herself just to check up on him.
"She's a dedicated parent, I love her dearly," he continued before blowing a kiss toward the screen.
Kaluuya hosted SNL last Saturday and during his monologue, said it was a lifelong dream of his to host an episode featuring Thompson. Kaluuya said he wrote a play based on Thompson's sitcom Kenan & Kel as a kid and that Thompson inspired him to become an actor.
"Apparently Daniel Kaluuya is my son. I didn't know he was my offspring like that," Thompson joked.
"I couldn't believe that he was a big Kenan & Kel fan like that's incredible Nine-years-old, British Daniel Kaluuya. Dreams do come Uganda true," he continued.
