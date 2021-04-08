Kenan Thompson discussed the role his mother played in his success and the monologue Daniel Kaluuya delivered on Saturday Night Live while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Corden, on Wednesday, mentioned how Thompson started his career at a young age and asked how he turned out so normal.

"My momma don't play that. That's the easiest way I can sum that up. I am very close my family you know and my mother was very strict on education and manners and things like that. She kept a sharp eye on the old boy," the comedian said.

Thompson stated that his mother would drive from Atlanta to Los Angeles by herself just to check up on him.

"She's a dedicated parent, I love her dearly," he continued before blowing a kiss toward the screen.

Kaluuya hosted SNL last Saturday and during his monologue, said it was a lifelong dream of his to host an episode featuring Thompson. Kaluuya said he wrote a play based on Thompson's sitcom Kenan & Kel as a kid and that Thompson inspired him to become an actor.

"Apparently Daniel Kaluuya is my son. I didn't know he was my offspring like that," Thompson joked.

"I couldn't believe that he was a big Kenan & Kel fan like that's incredible Nine-years-old, British Daniel Kaluuya. Dreams do come Uganda true," he continued.