Kenan Thompson paid homage to the late Betty White while appearing on NBC's Today on Monday.

White was the guest host of Saturday Night Live in 2010 and appeared on SNL's 40th anniversary special in 2015. The legendary actress died in December at the age of 99 weeks before her 100th birthday.

"I think she was one of the more beloved people we've ever had come host," Thompson said about White before noting that she received a standing ovation during an SNL afterparty.

"I had the pleasure of doing a sketch with her that will go down in my memory bank and history forever. It was just a pleasure to watch a professional at work for a week. She was just such a doll," he continued.

NBC aired White's 2010 episode of SNL a day after her death to honor her.

Thompson returns for Season 2 of his sitcom titled Kenan, which premieres Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.