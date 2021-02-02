Kenan Thompson to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021
UPI News Service, 02/02/2021
Kenan Thompson is set to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Nickelodeon made the announcement on Tuesday with a video of Thompson getting soaked in green slime.
Thompson has a long history with Nickelodeon as a former star of All That and Kenan & Kel alongside Kel Mitchell. Thompson and Mitchell executive produce the current iteration of All That.
"Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can't wait to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards. Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It's going to come fast and cold, but it's not my first rodeo -- you know what I'm saying? So, bring on the slime and let's do this!" Thompson said in a statement.
Nickelodeon also announced the nominees for the Kids Choice Awards. Voting is open at kidschoiceawards.com.
Justin Bieber leads with five nominations, followed by Stranger Things with four and Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984 tied with three nominations each.
A full list of nominees can be found on kidschoiceawards.com
Nominees for Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2021
