Kenan Thompson is set to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 on March 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Nickelodeon made the announcement on Tuesday with a video of Thompson getting soaked in green slime.

Thompson has a long history with Nickelodeon as a former star of All That and Kenan & Kel alongside Kel Mitchell. Thompson and Mitchell executive produce the current iteration of All That.

"Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can't wait to host this year's Kids' Choice Awards. Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It's going to come fast and cold, but it's not my first rodeo -- you know what I'm saying? So, bring on the slime and let's do this!" Thompson said in a statement.

Nickelodeon also announced the nominees for the Kids Choice Awards. Voting is open at kidschoiceawards.com.

Justin Bieber leads with five nominations, followed by Stranger Things with four and Ariana Grande , The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984 tied with three nominations each.

A full list of nominees can be found on kidschoiceawards.com

Nominees for Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2021

Favorite Kids TV Show

Alexa & Katie

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

Favorite Family TV Show

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Young Sheldon

Favorite Movie

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

Favorite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown

Gal Gadot

Anne Hathaway

Vanessa Hudgens

Yifei Liu

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Movie Actor

Jim Carrey

Robert Downey Jr.

Will Ferrell

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Chris Pine

Adam Sandler

Favorite Female Artist

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles

The Weeknd