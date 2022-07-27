Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties on Jeopardy!, executive producer Michael Davies said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davies said in a statement that Jennings and Bialik had signed new deals to stay on as hosts of the trivia show.

"The fact is that we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," he said.

Jennings, a former Jeopardy! contestant who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show and the highest winnings in regular season play, will begin the season in September and ending in December, which will include hosting the inaugural Second Chance competition, as well as the Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long and others.

Bialik, known widely for her role as Amy on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, will host Celebrity Jeopardy! and host several new tournaments when she takes over for Jennings in January as well as hosting the Jeopardy! National College Championship.

Bialik was selected in September 2021 to host Jeopardy! primetime specials, including the Jeopardy! National College Championship, after longtime host Alex Trebek died following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Former Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards was originally set to replace Trebek as the permanent host but stepped down following controversy over his past remarks before also departing from his producing role.

Jennings was then selected to take over for Richards as the permanent host.