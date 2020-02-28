Kelsey Weier is dishing on whether she'd be open to starring on The Bachelorette's upcoming sixteenth season.

"Coming into this, that was never my intent or goal," Kelsey, 25, told People at the filming of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All last week.

Kelsey insisted she went on The Bachelor's 24th season strictly for love -- and to hopefully find love with Peter Weber.

"It was always to see if this actually could work for me," Kelsey said.

"And I thought it could with Peter, but I haven't been asked, and honestly up until I started to figure out my feelings towards Peter, it's never something that I've even thought about."

The Bachelorette producers are eyeing Kelsey, Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood's The Bachelor season and Tia Booth from Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s The Bachelor edition to star on the show's next season, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

The Bachelorette producers' top pick for the franchise's next leading lady was reportedly Hannah Brown but she asked for too much money.

"I can tell you three names that I know for sure have been in [Los Angeles] and met with production for formal interviews: Kelsey, Tayshia, and Tia," Carbone wrote in his blog on Wednesday.

"I'm sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can't tell you who they like better, like less, whatever. But those three women are in the running."

Peter eliminated Kelsey in fourth place after traveling to her hometown in Des Moines, IA, and meeting her family during hometown visits.

Kelsey admitted she was "in love" with The Bachelor star and seemed devastated by her unexpected ouster, but she apparently has no regrets.

"It's hard to regret doing things differently just because I felt that way in the moment and those were my feelings. But all I can say is I learned a lot about myself and that's a positive that came from it," Kelsey told People.

"Are there things I wish I could have done differently? Yeah. But do I necessarily regret everything I did? No, just because it was a learning experience for me."

Carbone insisted ABC and The Bachelorette producers haven't made a decision yet on who will star on Season 16 of the series.

"A decision should be made within the next week or so on who they end up choosing... We're basically two weeks away from them making their official announcement... Anyone who says they've already chosen [the new star] is lying," Carbone wrote in his blog on Wednesday.

"Clearly a lot of people get interviewed, and multiple women sign contracts so when they do make their announcement, they're ready to go and start shooting intros."

ABC will announce who will serve as the star of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season on Good Morning America on March 2, the network said Friday.

Carbone assumes the new Bachelorette will also be introduced to a handful of her Season 16 suitors during The Bachelor's finale broadcast on March 10.

The Bachelorette typically begins filming in the middle of March after The Bachelor season wraps.

When Peter met Kelsey's family on The Bachelor earlier this season, Kelsey told her sisters if the pilot ultimately proposed marriage to her, she would say, "Yes."

"When she loves, she loves like no other. It takes a lot for her, and I guess that's why I'm so shocked we're here today, to be honest, because it proves you're a very special person. Because no one has ever done this," Kelsey's mother Beth told Peter that day.

As a mother of three who went through a painful divorce, Beth demanded of the Bachelor, "Don't break my girl's heart. Do you understand?"

Beth later told the cameras Kelsey "doesn't say anything she doesn't mean."

"She is definitely all in. I've never seen her like this before," Beth shared. "I 100 percent believe that my daughter is in love. We don't know what the final outcome is going to be, and I... am concerned."

Peter told Kelsey at the end of the date his heart was falling for her, but he left out the word "love."

At this point in the season, he had already told Madison Prewett he was falling in love with her, as well as Hannah Ann Sluss.

But when Peter sent Kelsey packing, she admitted she was "in shock" and "confused."

"I just honestly didn't expect to fall for him as hard as I did, but I fell -- and he didn't. It hurts really bad," Kelsey said in her final words.

Peter's season of The Bachelor is currently airing on Monday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC, with The Women Tell All special airing next on March 2.

Peter still has Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria Fuller in the running for his final rose.

