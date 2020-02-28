"It's hard to regret doing things differently just because I felt that way in the moment and those were my feelings. But all I can say is I learned a lot about myself and that's a positive that came from it," Kelsey told People.
"Are there things I wish I could have done differently? Yeah. But do I necessarily regret everything I did? No, just because it was a learning experience for me."
Carbone insisted ABC and The Bachelorette producers haven't made a decision yet on who will star on Season 16 of the series.
"A decision should be made within the next week or so on who they end up choosing... We're basically two weeks away from them making their official announcement... Anyone who says they've already chosen [the new star] is lying," Carbone wrote in his blog on Wednesday.
"Clearly a lot of people get interviewed, and multiple women sign contracts so when they do make their announcement, they're ready to go and start shooting intros."
ABC will announce who will serve as the star of The Bachelorette's sixteenth season on Good Morning America on March 2, the network said Friday.
Carbone assumes the new Bachelorette will also be introduced to a handful of her Season 16 suitors during The Bachelor's finale broadcast on March 10.
The Bachelorette typically begins filming in the middle of March after The Bachelor season wraps.
When Peter met Kelsey's family on The Bachelor earlier this season, Kelsey told her sisters if the pilot ultimately proposed marriage to her, she would say, "Yes."
"When she loves, she loves like no other. It takes a lot for her, and I guess that's why I'm so shocked we're here today, to be honest, because it proves you're a very special person. Because no one has ever done this," Kelsey's mother Beth told Peter that day.
As a mother of three who went through a painful divorce, Beth demanded of the Bachelor, "Don't break my girl's heart. Do you understand?"
Beth later told the cameras Kelsey "doesn't say anything she doesn't mean."
"She is definitely all in. I've never seen her like this before," Beth shared. "I 100 percent believe that my daughter is in love. We don't know what the final outcome is going to be, and I... am concerned."
Peter told Kelsey at the end of the date his heart was falling for her, but he left out the word "love."