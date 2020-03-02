Kelsey Weier was eliminated by Peter Weber in fourth place on The Bachelor's 24th season and is expected to open up on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special.

Kelsey is as 28-year-old professional clothier from Des Moines, IA.

Kelsey was sent home by Peter after the Bachelor visited his Final 4 bachelorettes' hometowns.

Now, Kelsey will share what's on her heart when The Bachelor airs its The Women Tell All special Monday, March 2 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

Kelsey was involved in a lot of drama this season, including with Hannah Ann Sluss and Tammy Ly, but she led with her feelings and emotions -- and Peter seemed to love her vulnerability.

Since Kelsey and Peter had a deep, emotional connection, Kelsey was shocked and blindsided by her ouster.

Until viewers can watch Kelsey discuss the demise of her relationship with Peter on The Women Tell All, let's learn more about the bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of fourteen facts Reality TV World has compiled about Kelsey Weier.

Kelsey Weier's dad devastated her family

Kelsey was born and raised in Iowa with her fraternal twin sister and younger sister.

Kelsey's parents separated when she was in seventh grade, but she found out about their divorce before her mother even did.

Kelsey's father apparently left his wedding ring behind and moved to Mexico, where he started a new life with a new family. She told Peter on the show it had been 12 years since she last saw her father.

However, Kelsey told Peter during her hometown date she was trying to rebuild a relationship with her dad, without her mother and sisters knowing.
Kelsey is adventurous

Kelsey wants to find a man with whom she can travel the world, experience new cultures, and enjoy a glass of red wine.

Kelsey believes she's wise and mature

At 28 years old, Kelsey feels she has lived more life than many of the other girls on the show and therefore knows what she wants -- and she wanted Peter, until he broke her heart.

The Bachelor bachelorette's job involves custom clothing

Kelsey works at Tom James Company, the world's largest manufacturer and retailer of custom clothing, according to her LinkedIn.

She's held down the job since 2017 and apparently provides fine clothing and individualized wardrobe service to clients.

She admits her faults

Kelsey, who stands tall at 5'7", describes her personality as feisty and stubborn.

Kelsey has used fitness as therapy

Kelsey has had her share of relationship issues in the past, but she felt in peak physical and spiritual form going into The Bachelor season thanks to frequent Pilates classes.

Roses don't usually cut it with Kelsey

Kelsey says she'd rather receive chocolate from a man as a gift instead of flowers.

Kelsey is like an onion

Kelsey says she has many layers like an onion, and so she probably doesn't feel like your average beauty pageant queen.

The Bachelor bachelorette competed at the Miss USA pageant after being crowned Miss Iowa USA in 2017.

The Bachelor bachelorette attended cosmetology school

Kelsey graduated from The Salon Professional Academy in Iowa City in 2013.

She specializes in color and extensions for hair and, while competing for Miss USA, worked at Rick Mosley hair.

Kelsey happy on the go or at home

Kelsey enjoys exercising and staying fit, cooking, and traveling.

She wears her heart on her sleeve

The Bachelor host Chris Harrison called Kelsey one of the most emotional women in the cast in a Facebook live video, adding that the bachelorette coined the phrase, "Crying is cool."

Kelsey used to be a nanny

Before attending Cosmetology School, Kelsey took two years off to nanny.

Kelsey helped a stay-at-home mom named Sonja -- who was trying to raise four boys, a one year old as well as triplets -- and said she learned a lot about life and family from the work experience.

Kelsey was in the running to be The Bachelorette

Kelsey was being considered by ABC and The Bachelorette producers to star on The Bachelorette's upcoming sixteenth season, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.

"I can tell you three names that I know for sure have been in L.A. and met with production for formal interviews: Kelsey, Tayshia, and Tia," Carbone wrote in his blog late last month.

"I'm sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can't tell you who they like better, like less, whatever."

But Kelsey said at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All taping she hadn't been asked to appear on the show, and ABC just announced on March 2 that Clare Crawley will be the franchise's next leading lady when Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres May 18.

She's facing trolls head on

Kelsey has received a lot of criticism for being so emotional on Peter's season of The Bachelor and allegedly undergoing plastic surgery.

Kelsey, however, insisted on Instagram she did not receive a nose job and her nose is real.

