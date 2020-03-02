Kelsey was born and raised in Iowa with her fraternal twin sister and younger sister.
Kelsey's parents separated when she was in seventh grade, but she found out about their divorce before her mother even did.
Kelsey's father apparently left his wedding ring behind and moved to Mexico, where he started a new life with a new family. She told Peter on the show it had been 12 years since she last saw her father.
However, Kelsey told Peter during her hometown date she was trying to rebuild a relationship with her dad, without her mother and sisters knowing.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Kelsey was being considered by ABC and The Bachelorette producers to star on The Bachelorette's upcoming sixteenth season, according to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone.
"I can tell you three names that I know for sure have been in L.A. and met with production for formal interviews: Kelsey, Tayshia, and Tia," Carbone wrote in his blog late last month.
"I'm sure there were more, but those three definitely did. I can't tell you who they like better, like less, whatever."
ADVERTISEMENT
But Kelsey said at The Bachelor: The Women Tell All taping she hadn't been asked to appear on the show, and ABC just announced on March 2 that Clare Crawley will be the franchise's next leading lady when Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres May 18.
She's facing trolls head on
Kelsey has received a lot of criticism for being so emotional on Peter's season of The Bachelor and allegedly undergoing plastic surgery.
Kelsey, however, insisted on Instagram she did not receive a nose job and her nose is real.