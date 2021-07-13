Kelsey Grammer will narrate the new mystery podcast The Lower Bottoms.

iHeartMedia said in a press release Tuesday that The Lower Bottoms, a scripted neo-noir mystery podcast, will launch July 20 on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms.

The series hails from iHeartMedia and Will Packer's Will Packer Media. It is the first project to emerge from the companies' recent partnership, which will see Packer develop original scripted and unscripted podcasts for iHeartPodcast.

The Lower Bottoms is told through the voices of a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in West Oakland, Calif. The series centers on intensifying tensions in the Bay Area's Lower Bottoms, where newcomers and natives clash amid a troubling rise of vandalism and arson.

"Each episode of the narrative inches closer to revealing the perpetrator of these crimes, though discovering their identity turns out to be anything but simple," an official synopsis reads.

The Lower Bottoms is written and created by Dominique Mouton. Packer produced the series with James Lopez, Joelle Monique and Jack Levy, who also directed the series.

"I can't think of a better show to kick off our partnership with Will Packer Media than The Lower Bottoms," iHeartPodcast chief operating officer Will Pearson said. "The series offers a little bit of everything: compelling characters, surprising twists, dark comedy, and of course, the legendary talents of Kelsey Grammer guiding us through the unmistakable atmosphere of the Bay Area. We're excited for listeners to experience this richly-realized world and hear the stories its characters have to tell."

The Lower Bottoms also features the voices of Ryan Destiny, Theo Rossi, Annie Ilonzeh and Omar Dorsey.

iHeartMedia released a trailer for the series that introduces the Lower Bottoms.