Kelsey Grammer will host a new American history series for Fox Nation.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that Grammer, 67, will host the series Kelsey Grammer 's Historic Battles for America.

Historic Battles for America will focus on eight key battles in American history, spanning the American Revolution, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War and the American Indian Wars.

"Kelsey is a legend in the entertainment industry, and we are proud to bring his talents to our platform with Kelsey Grammer's Historic Battles for America," Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said. "His affinity for our nation's history and charismatic delivery will provide Fox Nation subscribers with an entertaining yet educational viewing experience they can't get anywhere else."

"I am excited this show will provide the opportunity to share a historical look into some of the most important battles fought through American history, to remember those who fought them, and how they shaped our country," Grammer added.

Historic Battles for America will explore the strategies that led to victory or defeat, the emotions and inner workings of those who fought, the decisions that led to battle, and the long-term consequences after the conflict's end.

The first three episodes will center on American Revolutionary War and give insight into the Battle of Bunker Hill, the Battle of Brooklyn and the Battle of Yorktown.

Historic Battles for America will premiere May 1 on Fox Nation.

Grammer is best known for playing Frasier Crane on the NBC series Cheers and Frasier.