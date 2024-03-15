"I'm sure Leslie came from a place of love, but putting that doubt in Kelsey's head was so uncalled for," one X user wrote on Monday.
Leslie's warning that Kelsey should brace herself for the possibility of getting dumped resulted in Kelsey spiraling during Joey's Fantasy Suite date with Daisy Kent, which resulted in Kelsey leaving a "we need to talk" note in Joey's hotel door in Mexico.
That cryptic note caused Joey to have an emotional breakdown, fearing he was about to get dumped by one of hisThe Bachelor frontrunners.
Leslie wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, "I got to meet this beautiful soul [Kelsey Anderson]."
Kelsey shared Leslie's post, which featured a photo of the women hugging, and wrote on her own Instagram Stories, "Leslie helped me realize regardless the outcome, I will be okay. I am so thankful for our talk. Please, please be kind."
On the latest The Bachelor episode, each of Joey's Final 3 bachelorettes -- Kelsey, Daisy and Rachel Nance -- got to meet one of the wise ladies from Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired last year on ABC, prior to embarking on a Fantasy Suite date with Joey.
Sandra and Susan essentially advised Daisy and Rachel to keep their hearts wide open and remain vulnerable with The Bachelor star, but Leslie's advice served as more of a warning to Kelsey, who, at that point, was already wildly "in love" with Joey.
Leslie recalled her time on The Golden Bachelor and shared with Kelsey, "I wish I wouldn't have felt so confident, because then I was devastated."
Gerry went on to get engaged to his The Golden Bachelor winner, Theresa Nist, whom he married in a live televised special in early January on ABC.
"[It was] very, very sad because I was in love with him," Leslie continued in her talk with Kelsey. "And I would not wish that on my worst enemy to be honest, where I was confident, and then that was it."
Leslie added, "And I would say just always have something in the back of your head that you might not be it. And then if you're it, it's amazing. And if you're not, you have a little bit of protection."
When sharing what she had taken away from her conversation with Leslie, Kelsey told The Bachelor cameras that she should remain hopeful but also not expect to be Joey's winner.
Kelsey had a wonderful date with Joey, but her mindset began to change once it was over and done with.
Kelsey -- who had once seemed elated and at ease about her relationship with Joey -- suggested that Leslie's words of wisdom made her get inside her head and wonder if she was going to end up totally crushed and devastated at the end of the process.
The reality apparently sank in for Kelsey that Joey may ultimately choose Daisy or Rachel, and she admitted that she'd probably never be able to recover from a breakup with The Bachelor star.
Kelsey was therefore determined to speak with Joey before the Rose Ceremony that was going to take place after Fantasy Suites, and so she left Joey the cryptic "we need to talk note" when she couldn't find him to speak face to face.
"There's, like, a conversation that needs to be had before going into the Rose Ceremony," Kelsey explained to The Bachelor cameras.
"It is more pressing now than later. I don't want to blindside Joey -- ever. I just want to be honest and I want to be able to tell him everything that's on my mind. I would rather leave now than have my heart completely broken."
Joey became flustered and upset when he read the note because he didn't understand what it was about at all. Joey wondered if something was wrong or if Kelsey was going to leave him.
Joey therefore broke down into tears and cried in a confessional, "I don't want her to leave. I want her to want to be here. I don't know what to do. I'm so done with this."
Joey called the situation with Kelsey his "worst nightmare coming true," and he added, "I am over giving everything I can and feeling like they're not choosing me!"